A cold front will approach and eventually stall across the area Wednesday. This will result in scattered storm chances that will bring a localized flooding threat along with it. A similar pattern will follow for the foreseeable future, thanks to multiple disturbances passing through. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 88/Low 70, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 89/Low 71, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 70, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 92/Low 73, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 92/Low 72, isolated storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.