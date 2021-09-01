Sunny, comfortable conditions will be with us Thursday throughout this second day of September. Light winds out of the northeast will hold highs between the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon. Much of the same is anticipated Friday, before scattered rain chances make an appearance Saturday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 59˚ / High 80˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday Low 55˚ / High 81˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday Low 58° / High 83° Isolated Showers
Sunday Low 64˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Showers
Monday Low 61˚ / High 85˚ Mostly Sunny