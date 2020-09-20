Comfortable weather remains the name of the weather game for the foreseeable future. Early morning temperatures will be chilly, followed by sunshine and highs in the 70s during the afternoon for much of the upcoming week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 75˚/ Low 48˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 78˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 78˚/ Low 50˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 81°/ Low 49° Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 82°/ Low 52° Partly Sunny
