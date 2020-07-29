Hot, muggy conditions will be present across the area again Wednesday. Along with that will come pop-up storm chances with the peak heating of the afternoon. A stationary front will provide a pathway for multiple disturbances Thursday into the weekend, which will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout. A localized flooding threat could result. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 88/Low 69, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 83/Low 70, storms likely
- Friday: High 82/Low 71, storms likely
- Saturday: High 84/Low 69, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 82/Low 67, scattered storms
