After a hard freeze Wednesday morning, conditions will improve to an extent across southcentral Kentucky. Mostly sunny skies will join warmer temperatures stretching to the upper 50s before a weak cold front brings scattered rain chances in the afternoon. Frost will be possible again Wednesday night before nicer conditions return Thursday. Rain showers beleaguer the final day of the workweek, with a return to beautiful weather set to start the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 58/Low 27, scattered afternoon showers
- Thursday: High 65/Low 33, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 68/Low 43, scattered afternoon showers
- Saturday: High 67/Low 40, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 70/Low 49, partly sunny
