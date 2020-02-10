A soaker of a Monday is in store, with rain chances present throughout. We will dry out Monday night into Tuesday, but the thick clouds will hang around. Flooding concerns will follow as we progress into Wednesday. A complex weather maker will bring copious amounts of rain to the area, with total amounts between Monday and Thursday morning ranging between 2 and 4-plus inches. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 52/Low 49, showers likely
- Tuesday: High 48/Low 41, mostly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 50/Low 36, showers/storms likely
- Thursday: High 42/Low 40, scattered morning showers
- Friday: High 37/Low 18, mostly sunny
