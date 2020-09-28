A strong cold front will bring likely shower/storm chances to southcentral Kentucky on Monday. As the front passes, brisk northwest winds will result in colder temperatures that will hold Tuesday highs in the mid-60s. A reinforcing jolt of colder air will arrive as we finish out the workweek. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 71/Low 60, showers/storms likely
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 48, decreasing clouds
- Wednesday: High 69/Low 46, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 66/Low 49, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 59/Low 42, mostly sunny
