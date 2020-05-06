Isolated showers early Wednesday will give way to decreasing cloud cover. It’ll be cooler, with stout, northwest winds holding highs at about 60 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning before sunshine brings warmer conditions. Rain chances will follow Friday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 60/Low 47, decreasing clouds
- Thursday: High 67/Low 39, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 55/Low 49, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 60/Low 32, morning frost likely
- Sunday: High 70/Low 37, mostly sunny
