A cooler, drier air mass has infiltrated southcentral Kentucky for Monday, much to everyone’s delight. Humidity levels will be extremely comfortable for this time of year, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s. Similar conditions will follow through midweek, with storm chances making a return Thursday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Monday: 84°/ 65° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 83˚/ 60˚ Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: 82˚/ 59˚ Partly Sunny

Thursday: 84˚/ 61˚Isolated Storms

Friday: 87˚/ 68 Isolated Storms

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

