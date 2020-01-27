The Bowling Green Daily News took top honors among state's largest daily newspapers in the Kentucky Press Association's Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers Contest, winning first place in the General Excellence editorial competition.
The Daily News competed in Daily Class 3, topping the second-place Lexington Herald-Leader and the third-place Courier Journal of Louisville. The awards, which honored work published between October 2018 and October 2019, were announced Friday night at KPA's Winter Convention in Lexington.
This is the fifth time the Daily News has won the General Excellence competition in its circulation category since 2009, but the first time as a member of the contest's largest circulation class.
"Finishing first in General Excellence against the caliber of newspapers in our class is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire newsroom team," said Daily News Editor Steve Gaines. "Readers in southcentral Kentucky see every day how dedicated our staff is to covering our communities, and we are thrilled that the quality of our newsroom's work is also being recognized on a statewide level."
Individually, four past and current members of the Daily News newsroom won a total of five first-place awards. Photographer Austin Anthony took first in both the Best Feature Picture and Best Sports Picture Essay categories; Sportswriter Jared MacDonald took first in Best Sports Feature Story; Weekend Editor Barry Rose was first in Best Front Page; and former Copy Editor Mary Anne Andrews finished first in Best Graphic.
The full list of Daily News award winners:
- Best Editorial Writer – Publisher Pipes Gaines, second place; Managing Editor Daniel Pike, third place.
- Best General News Story – former Reporter Caroline Eggers, third place.
- Best Sports Columnist – Sports Editor Jeff Nations, second place.
- Best Sports Feature Story – Jared MacDonald, first place; Sportswriter Elliott Pratt, second place.
- Best On-Going/Extended Coverage Story – Caroline Eggers, third place.
- Best Video – Elliott Pratt, second place.
- Best Breaking News Picture – former Photographer Bac To Trong, second place.
- Best General News Picture – Bac To Trong, third place.
- Best Feature Picture – Austin Anthony, first and third places.
- Best Sports Picture – Austin Anthony, second and third places.
- Best Sports Picture Essay – Austin Anthony, first and third places.
- Best Graphic – Mary Anne Andrews, first, second and third places.
- Best Front Page – Barry Rose, first place; Copy Desk Chief Eugene Embry, third place.
Western Kentucky University's independent student newspaper, the College Heights Herald, finished second in the General Excellence competition in Student Publications Class 2. The Herald also won the inaugural Jon Fleischaker Freedom of Information Award in the Student Publications division. The award, which focuses on the use of public records in reporting, is sponsored by The Associated Press and is named for one of the region's most renowned media and First Amendment attorneys.
The KPA contest was judged by the Maine Press Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.