Donna Moore to Savannah Hendrick, Lot 177, North Ridge subdivision, $132,145.
James and Jeanne Meece to Kassidy Miller, Lot 105, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $155,000.
Dorothy Hanes to Kyle and Kristine Barron, Lot 39, McCubbin addition, $160,000.
Rodrick and Janice Wagoner to Jason Musser, Lot 3, College Heights addition, $50,316.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Neuto D. Rodriguez Menendez and Judith L. Monteagudo Reoyo, Lot 263, Park Hills subdivision, $169,900.
John and Laura Curd to Ura and Amy Yoder, Lot 3, plat book 24, page 75, $28,500.
Bennie and Laura Jones to Ned Mustafic, Lot 113, Southmeade Estates addition, $109,000.
Theodore and Kimberly Arcand to Brenda Betthauser-Gordon and Thomas Lester Betthauser, Lot 365, North Ridge, $167,000.
Leon and Seretha Adams to Daniel and Lori Wooten, Lot 3, Ralph L. Young subdivision, $172,000.
Amanda and Grant Howard Jr. to Steven Elkins, Lot 4, Jack Lawrence property subdivision, $57,000.
Melissa Wheeler, Welby and Charlotte Barrow and Judy and George Barrow Jr. to Michael and Sandra Graham, land near Old Greenville Road, $35,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Nihad Hajdarevic, Lot 251, Summit subdivision, $58,500.
Kimberly Williams to Mark and Michelle Dilliha, land near 12th Street, $215,000.
Trumpet Residential Holdings LLC to Tophill Homes LLC, Lot 157, Shawnee Estates, $176,900.
Chambers & Clark Hearing LLC to Clark Family Holdings LLC, Suite A4, Fairview Building Office Condo, no tax.
Annod Realty LLC to Stephen Chaffin, Lot 4, Parkview addition, $107,000.
Carol and Donna Lee to Donnie and Robin Roper, Lot 68, Briarwood Manor, $255,000.
Estate of Gary Michael Kitchens; James Kitchens; Shannon Milam; and Chad and Jessica Kitchens to Sharon Kitchens, James Kitchens, Shannon Milam and Chad Kitchens, land near North Sunrise Drive, no tax.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Shaun and Katrina Ayres, Lot 14, Matlock Farms subdivision, $485,000.
The estate of Daniel Do to Truc Do, Lot 260, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
Jeffrey Steward to Colby and Jessica Glasscock, Lot 8, Cinda Gail Hinton subdivision, $58,000.
Kyle and Carly Pierson to Mary and Ruben Irizarry Jr., Lot 7, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $203,500.
Marvin and Linda Russell to Cynthia Sullivan, Lots 9 and 11, E. Ray Farm subdivision, $307,000.
Patrick Thomas to Theresa Belt, Lot 214, Greystone subdivision, $167,900.
Shirley and David Jones to Jeff Powell, Lot 1, plat book 30, page 182, $10,000.
Bridget and Joe Cardwell Jr. to Gina and Earl Holmes Jr., Lot 149, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $230,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gladys Brown, Lot 92, Magnolia Hills, $180,000.
Ricky and Kristal Wells to Krista Cundiff, Lot 55, North Ridge, $152,000.
RMC Holdings LLC to Robert Sneed, Lot 1, minor plat book 14, page 179, $194,900.
Thomas and Janet James to Bridget and Joe Cardwell, Lot 23, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $253,400.
Alderson Homes LLC to Kevin and Kimberly Thomas, Lot 80, Plano Estates, $279,900.
Richard and Joanne Buckley to Gregory and Judy Green, Lot 4, minor plat book 21, page 172, $63,000.
Timothy and Deborah Bertram and Terry and Stephen Johnson to Lead Properties LLC, Lot 47, Farmgate subdivision, $131,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Cord Freeman, Lot 523, North Ridge subdivision, $165,900.
Don Spear to Shane and Whitney Williams, Lot 20, Homestead Court subdivision, $298,000.
Walter and Debbie York to Nanny MCP LLC, Lot 7, River Aire Resort, $97,370.
Shamrock Homes LLC to John Stewart, Lots 21 and 22, Mount Victor Gardens, $200,000.
Live the Dream Development Inc. to Kristal and Ricky Wells Jr., Lot 23, Suburbanite Heights, $175,000.
Phillip and Linda Klusmeier and Donald and Roberta Klusmeier to Joan Anderson, Lot 43, Pine Grove subdivision, $242,500.
Amanda Wright to Terry Shafer, land near Old Drakes Temperance Road, $70,000.
John Allison and Adriana Rosas to Kenneth and Jeanine Skeen, Lot 13, Lake Ayre Estates, $164,900.
Cheryl Jakub to Jeremy Connor, Lot 22, plat book 37, page 428, $350,000.
Chad and Kayla Brown to Theo Raymer, land near Moorman Road, $120,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Jeffrey and Ashley Young, Lot 3-75-2, Olde Stone subdivision, $62,500.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Jeffrey and Colleen Eimers, Lot 3-75-1, Olde Stone subdivision, $62,500.
Jason Duvall to Shawn Hudson, Lot 1, plat book 42, page 488, $40,000.
Kelly and Jackie Morgan to Lindsey Noltkamper, Lot 13, Plum Springs Heights subdivision, $150,000.
Diversified Capital Investments LLC to Farmers Bank & Trust Company of Marion, Lot 1, plat book 24, page 29, $1,790,000.
John and Ginette Speed and Robert and Eleanor Widdice to Wayne Smith, Lot 3, plat book 27, page 119, $155,000.
Kerri and Jason Gragg to Jonathan and Natalie Bromer, Lot 39, September Lakes subdivision, $71,000.
Douglas and Patty Lyons to Kelli Combs, Lot 30, Sugar Mill Plantation, $212,500.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Kyle and Carly Pierson, Lot 2, Lottie E. Doty subdivision, $279,900.
Mike and Dawn Hawkins to Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 122, Springfield subdivision, $170,000.
Minnie Lee Clements Scott Revocable Trust to Novo Capital LLC, Lot 314, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $120,000.
Jeremy and Brandeana Breden to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, Lot 72, Ivan Downs Planned Unit Development, $307,500.
Brian and Lauren Griffing to Jeff and Ellisha Wilson, Lot 1, Sherwood Manor, $275,000.
Andrew and Mackenzie Deaton to Eric and Tina Eubank, Lot 5-16, Olde Stone subdivision, $341,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Kelly Properties LLC, Lot 223, McCoy Place, $52,500.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Nathaniel Johnson, Lot 5, Taylor subdivision, $124,900.
Klay and Taylor Kelley to Mark and Kayla Biggs, Lot 116, Briarwood Manor, $354,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to David Tarter, Lot 26-38, Hartland, $220,000.
Jonathan Rowland to Thomas Akridge, Lot 91, Indian Hills subdivision, $260,000.
GTS Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 38, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $37,500.
Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel LP to Andrew and Mackenzie Deaton, Lot 40, Hartland subdivision, $420,000.
Jason and Katrina Wood to Megan Wigginton and John Fano, Lot 14, Plano Place subdivision, $349,000.
Roger and Della Matthews to Ashlee Tilford and Austin Valentine, 1238 Highland Church Road, $115,000.
Laney Cangelosi and James Thompson to William Thomas and Kate Wilder-Thomas, Lot 54, Coalition Estates, $185,900.
David and Lora Douglas to Jeremy and Amber Frye, Lot 60, Claiborne Farms, $312,500.
GTS Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 39, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $37,500.
Shannon Lucas to Michael and Robyn Filley, Lot 121, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $157,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.