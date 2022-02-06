Joan Miller to Maisha Kamalebo, Lot 124, Cedar Grove subdivision, $120,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Enes and Berka Babahmetovic, Lot 609, North Ridge subdivision, $199,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Laura Dunning, Lot 82, Stagner Farms subdivision, $275,220.
Colorado and Whitney Montgomery to Alston Funderburk, Lot 15, Windmill Heights subdivision, $190,000.
Marilyn McWilliams to Alyssa Everline, Lot 80, Westgate View subdivision, $178,000.
Ross-Ward Investments LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 43, Creekwood Village subdivision, $39,000.
Tyler Heckman to Bill and Cathern Wolfe, Lot 173, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $170,500.
Carter Crossings LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 50, Carter Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 105, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 129, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 106, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 108, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 133, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 131, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Wanda Williams to Michael Cummings, Lot 1, Jennings Mill subdivision, no tax.
Ashwood Homes Inc. to Nelson and Candace Flener, Lot 62, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $409,500.
Fexhri Mirena to Hope Wells and Nina Wells, Lot 12, Lee Square subdivision, $200,000.
Green Grass Construction & Real Estate Development LLC to Molly Smith, Lot 201, McKinney Farms subdivision, $248,900.
Estate of Willis Freeman Kitchens to Bruce Hargis, land near Massey’s Mill Road, no tax.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Keystone Trio LLC, Lots 17 and 18, Keystone Commons subdivision, $239,800.
Claude Wilson to Donald Ray Alvey Jr., land near Sand Hill Penns Chapel Road, $130,000.
Phak and Thida Sy to Curry Investment Group LLC, Lot 35, Coppertree subdivision, $93,000.
Barry and Lori Maple to Tanner and Abigail Maple, Lot 8, Pedigo Acres subdivision, no tax.
Puja Mohan Inc. to RLH Real Estate Inc., Lot 1, South Side Realty Co., $1,360,000.
Dennis and Tammy White to Ligata LLC and Adnan Oric, land in plat book 44, page 218, $115,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 36, Carter Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dane and Stacey Bryant, Lot 59, Blevins Farm subdivision, $391,150.
Hammer Homes LLC to Megan and Clayton Sowell, Lot 54, South Oak subdivision, $279,900.
The estate of Mae V. Vance; Virginia and Daniel Nichols; and Melvin Vance to Virginia Nichols, three parcels on Barren River Road, no tax.
John Anglin Sr. to Shawn Taubert, Lot 44, Creekwood subdivision, $70,000.
Linda Ortiz to Kaila Wyatt, Lots 56 and 57, Briggs addition, $125,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 182, McCoy Place subdivision, $49,500.
Cilicia Dianne Penders Womac to Haley and Jacob Merriman, Lot 1, minor plat book 13, page 48, no tax.
James Mayes to Maid and Medina Aganovic, Lot 142, South Glen Gables subdivision, $515,000.
Golden Family Investments LLC to Bio Contracting LLC, land near 16th Street, $90,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Properties LLC, Lots 100 and 102, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $85,000.
Brandon and Lauren Read to Cody Goodwin and Haley Franklin, Lot 18, Golden Acres subdivision, $230,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Benjamin Rose and Penny Hobbs, Lot 1, plat book 44, page 186, $175,000.
Trieu Le Dong Vo and Vy Truong Thuy Nguyen to Rosa F. Portillo De Echeverria, Lot 205, Springfield subdivision, $174,900.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc. to Carl and Brittany Coffey, Lot 74, South Oaks subdivision, $335,000.
Belden Properties LLC to Allen Powell, land near Greenhill Drive, $50,000.
Pin Oak Estates LLC to Steve Benton, Lot 110, Springwater subdivision, $44,500.
Nicholas and Lindsay Phelps to Calvin and Nartasha Williams, Lot 42, Charleston Place subdivision, $265,000.
Melody Kaelin to Stephen Daniel, Lot 5, Idle Acres subdivision, $130,000.
Janice and Betty Prochaska to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 161, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $246,000.
David and Rebecca Browning to Phyllis Anderson, Lot 3, Village at Jennings Creek subdivision, $174,000.
Humair Mirza and Mahwash Khan to Sara and Daniel Jackson, Lot 62, Fountain Trace subdivision, $75,000.
Joseph and Kathleen Denver to Chandler Keel, Lot 5-91, Olde Stone subdivision, $386,500.
Joseph Vallelonga and Timothy Cornell Jr. to Poland Properties and Home Restoration LLC, Lot 1-2, plat book 43, page 69, $55,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 165-174, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $380,000.
Ricky and Mary Shur to Mwaliasha Djuma and Ebengo Makobola and Mmasa Makobola, Lot 57, Stonehenge subdivision, $204,900.
Robert and Sherry Wacks to Theresa Long, Lot 33, McKinney Farms subdivision, Lot 33, McKinney Farms subdivision, $214,000.
Eleventh and Center LLC to Elpo Holdings LLC, land near 11th Avenue and Center Street, $3,150,000.
West Star Properties LLC to James Meece, Lot 1, plat book 33, page 79, $189,900.
John and Gail Gum to Taibos Landing LLC, Lots 12 and 16, Kelly Heights subdivision, $675,000.
One More LLC to Colton Watson, land near 13th Street, $310,000.
BG Rental Property LLC to Colton Watson, Lot 35, Whispering Hills subdivision, $190,000.
Robert Harless to Colton Watson, land near 11th Street, $303,300.
TCB LLC to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Rock Creek Road and Woodford Avenue, $420,000.
Michelle and Charles Graves Jr. to William and Debra Thomas, land near Broadway in Smiths Grove, $250,000.
Frances Blaney to Freedom Ventures LLC, Lot 30, Sunrise addition, $40,000.
The Kathleen L. Kennedy Revocable Living Trust to Janice and Betty Prochaska, land near Girkin Boiling Springs Road, $210,000.
William and Jane Wilson to Andrew and Alison Varson, Lot 319, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $267,000.
Gavin and Harlie Houchins to Blevins & Blevins LLC, Lot 3, plat book 32, page 118, $35,000.
Paul and Lara Breece to Allen and Patricia Bell, Lot 128, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $649,900.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Crass Enterprises LLC, Lot 88, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $183,000.
KC Properties of BG LLC to Huso Zahirovic, Lot 100, Weatherstone subdivision, $229,900.
Charles and Jayne Meeks to Michael and Belinda Lawson, land near Polkville Road, $55,000.
Buckwheat Investments LLC to Kenan Dobbins, Lot 35, Heritage subdivision, $295,900.
Zachary and Kelli Kreider to Charles Sexton, Lot 339, North Ridge subdivision, $224,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Bae Reh and Nae Meh, Lot 25, Autumn View subdivision, $227,000.
T.C. Holmes Enterprises LLC to Barren River Capital LLC, two lots on East 12th Street, $278,200.
Richard Miller lto Lariza Properties LLC, Lot 7, Green Meadows addition, $125,000.
Keith Honaker to Jesse and Cashley Freeman, land near Richardsville Road, $210,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Narcisa and Edin Babahmetovic, Lot 68, plat book 42, page 360, $315,900.
Claiborne and Elizabeth Potter to Kevin and Christy Thomas, land near Wakefield Avenue, $250,000.
John and Caitlin King to Brian Gill and Aerial Neighbors, Lot 12, Cambridge Grove subdivision, $347,000.
McKenly Blair and Judie Page to Peter and Marsha Wyzykowski, Lot 1, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, $215,000.
Michael Hatler to Stacy Hatler, Lot 4, Motley Acres subdivision, no tax.
John Deeb, Michael Manship and Betsy Manship to Loyalty LLC, Lot 5, Units 3 and 4, Creekwood subdivision, $180,000.
Ty Odillo Peek to James Pruett and Bryanna Stoots, Lot 21, Gay Lynn Acres subdivision, $172,500.
William and Sarah McKenzie to Jacob and Sara Keith, Lot 511, North Ridge subdivision, $239,900.
James and Beth Boyington to Jessica Carter, Lot 84, Coalition Estates subdivision, $232,000.
Matthew and Sharon Harlow to Matthew and Sharon Harlow, Lots 1 and 3, minor plat book 18, page 180, no tax.
Matthew and Sharon Harlow to Matthew and Sharon Harlow, Lot 2, minor plat book 18, page 180, no tax.
James and Jennifer Madison to Kathy Oglesby, Lot 15, Whisperwind subdivision, $230,000.
Chris and Cyndi Mann to Rachel Keenan and Connor Patterson, Lot 107, Meadowview subdivision, $200,000.
Michael and Laura Davis to Kevin Burner, Lot 5-165, Olde Stone subdivision, $842,000.