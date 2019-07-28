Phillip and Stacie Young to Jacob and Abbie Smith, Lot 6-1, plat book 40, page 47, $285,000.
James Thompson and Laney Cangelosi to Karen Campbell, Lot 49, Whispering Hills subdivision, $174,000.
Kristina Denham and Marty Casebier to Christopher and Kimberly Singleton, Lot 241, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $302,000.
Adam and Amber McGehee to Jesse James and Faith Boyd, Lot 13, Saddlebook subdivision, $170,000.
Mallory and Adam Hyman to Alicia Cannon, land near Park Street, $170,000.
Tiffany and William Wade Jr. to Clay Diamond, Lot 6, Sunshine Gardens subdivision, $154,000.
Geoffrey and Mary Fields to David and Zoila Gray, Lots 75 and 76, Cherry Hills subdivision, $446,000.
Nathan and Fida Sprague to Sabah Ismael, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 157, $66,340.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to David Melear and Amy Rucker, Lot 154, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $405,000.
Gator Development LLC to Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 46, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
Jessica Simpson and Alexis and Everett Simpson III and Cathy Stahl to Charles Thompson, Lot 8, Gilbert Place, $164,000.
Mary Willoughby to Daniel and Sarah Budlove, Lot 8, Plum Springs Heights subdivision, $123,600.
Steven and Angela Chaffin to Johnny and Chesa Montgomery, Lot 3, Halcomb subdivision, $65,000.
Scott Webb to Scott Webb and Kelly Jones, Lot 121, Shawnee Estates, no tax.
Scottsville Road Self Storage LLC to CAS Holdings LLC and MCA Investments LLC, tract 1, plat book 36, page 184, $3,750,000.
Jonathon and Angela Doss to Lonnie and Patricia Meador, Lot 10, Shawnee Estates, $170,000.
Pleasant Properties LLC to Stanley and Betty England, Lot 51, Merrick Place Court, $155,500.
Jessie and Naomi Hall to Phillip and Stacie Young, Lot 70, McCoy Place subdivision, $210,000.
Kelly and George Glass to Stephen Story, Lot 7, plat book 4, page 109, $135,000.
Barbara and Jewell Hastings to J4 Properties LLC, Lots 154 and 155, Springhill subdivision, $180,000.
Michael and Shelia Catlett to Jennifer Flanigan, Lot 95, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $277,900.
Kevin Wells to Cathy Coomer, Lot 310, Springfield subdivision, $178,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brittney and Joshua Childs, Lot 21, Vinings subdivision, $249,900.
3D Builders Inc. to Mary and Frederick Clapp Jr., Lot 14, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $50,000.
Linda and Kenneth Baker to Baker Southlake LLC, Lot 3, RCP Thomas Estates addition, no tax.
Kenneth Johnson to Jonathon and Angela Doss, Lot 100, Briarwood Manor, $200,000.
Ryan and Addye Stokes to Brian Tekac, Lot 21, Meadows at Smiths Grove, $206,000.
Allison and Matthew Turner to Paw Ku and Kyaw L. Ber, Lot 2, Creekwood subdivision, $195,000.
James Wallin to Carla and Joshua Scott, Lot 75, Deer Meadow subdivision, $270,000.
Christopher and Rebecca Schmidt to Rebecca Gordon, Lot 8, Green Meadows subdivision, $96,500.
Elizabeth Logsdon to Cay Meh and Bor Reh, Lot 146, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $190,000.
Gator Development LLC to WGCR Holdings LLC, Lots 70 and 71, Upton Farms subdivision, $97,000.
The estate of Virginia Crump to Kimberly Thomas, Lot 25, Bent Tree Manor, $255,000.
Terri Purdy and Bradley Bucher to Erin Holley, Lot 53, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $138,000.
Joerg and Viktoria Buchholz to Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel LP, Lot 40, Hartland subdivision, $491,284.39.
Bobby and Candace Brooks to Scott Tousley, Lot 26, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $280,000.
Peggy Howard to Larry and Emma Miller, Lot 2, minor plat book 19, page 157, $40,000.
Philip and Danielle Cunningham to J&T Property Management Inc., Lot 6, Highland Gardens subdivision, $220,000.
Denali Capital LLC to Leslie Vernon, Lot 129, McKinney Farms subdivision, $185,000.
Marianne and Paul Brown to Phillip Wheeler, Lot 2, minor plat book 22, page 35, $36,000.
Denny and Kathy Young to Hayden and Stephanie Young, Lot 162, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $117,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ronnie and Kayla Rogers, Lot 235, McCoy Place, $340,430.
Jerry and Kimberly Howard to Lian Thang and Win Khaing, Lot 75, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $160,000.
Gayle and Sherrian Morris and James Morris to Aaron and Kelli Fugate, Lot 51, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $163,000.
David and Leslie Witty to My Old Kentucky Home Properties LLC, land near Nutwood Street, $211,427.85.
Elijah Properties LLC to My Old Kentucky Home Properties LLC, Lot 39, Perkins Heights subdivision, $106,000.
Jones Bros. Properties LLC to My Old Kentucky Home Properties LLC, 526 and 528 Church Ave., and 1306 Fair St., $284,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 173, McCoy Place, $51,500.
Michael and Ashley Kerrick to Nicole Davidson and Audra Jennings, Lots 8 and 9, Edgewood addition, $255,000.
WV and Georgia Cowles to Reshawnda Landrum, Lot 3, minor plat book 12, page 18, $115,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Joshua Gus Vincent, Lot 545, North Ridge subdivision, $163,900.
Estate of Joyce Faye Alford to Graeme Elliott Millam and Lindsey Rose Prive, Lot 3, plat book 22, page 168, $148,730.
D&R Homes LLC to Michaela McAvoy, land near Media Drive, $137,500.
Jacob Lile to Say Reh and Eh Chri Htoo, Lot 11, Springwater subdivision, $198,750.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lot 491, Greystone subdivision, $38,500.
Lavern Blue to DP3 Properties LLC, land near Brockley Avenue, $96,300.
Robert and Penny Warwick to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 297, Greystone subdivision, $160,000.
Thomas and Judith Hunt to Jeff and Betsy Harned, land near Lowe Avenue, $153,000.
Jones Bros. Properties LLC to My Old Kentucky Home Properties LLC, 217 W. 15th Ave., 223 W. 15th Ave., 232 W. 15th Ave., 234 W. 15th Ave. and 103 W. 14th Ave., $256,000.
Estate of Virginia Elrod Moore to Hunky Dory LLC, Lot 5, Winfield Acres, $171,200.
Roderick and Mary Socha to David Ramsey, Lot 11, G.C. Meeks subdivision, $66,500.
Hoyt and Eliza Huffman to Stephen and Michelle Mathews, Lot 4, Enclave at Fordes Crossing, $562,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Melinda Everley-Willis and Terry Willis, Lot 9, Mark IV Manor, $121,900.
Byron and Wanda Johnson to Jonathan Hunt and Jennifer Abbott, land near Nutwood Avenue, $155,150.
Lauren and Joseph Mayes to Debra Maulden, Lot 267, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $214,000.
Charles and Sharon Brooks to Charles and Sharon Brooks, Lots 26 and 29-2, North Park Industrial subdivision, no tax.
Donnie and Sandra Firkins to DMS Properties LLC, land near Freestone Court, $330,000.
Scotty’s Development Co. LLC to O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., Lot 5-4, Industrial Park, $425,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 43, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property, $43,500.
David and Bobbie Shanahan to Ryan Shanahan, Lot 68, Shawnee Estates addition, $134,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 35, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property, $43,500.
Keith Stamper to Brian and Olivia Wollenburg, Lot 108, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $308,000.
Darrell and Tracy Oliver to Golden Family Investments LLC, Lot 26, L&T Construction Co., $60,000.
Nathan and Fida Sprague to Alan and Dianna Young, Lot 4, plat book 43, page 157, $136,425.
Jennifer Payne to White Owl Ventures LLC, land near 11th Street, $170,000.
Cathy Coomer to Jessica Harbison, Unit 23, Jackson Square Condo, $72,500.
Kevin and Gina Lewis to Keith Stamper, Lot 198, Springfield subdivision, $191,000.
Christopher and Daughtry Whitehurst to Adrian and Lucinda Hampton, Lot 73, Springfield subdivision, $175,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.