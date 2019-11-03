Anne Mimms to Brandon and Ashley Rollenhagen, land near Otter Gap Road, $199,900.
Bowling Green Area Economic Development Authority Inc. to Maranello Holdings LLC, Lot 2-2, South Central Kentucky Industrial Park, $290,000.
Alija and Fatima Begzadic to Hasib and Berisa Begzadic, Lot 2, minor plat book 19, page 193, $70,000.
Bruce and Mary Carey to Leeann and Harper Wright III, Lot 4, Oaks Farms, $450,000.
Leeann and Harper Wright III to Jim Holland, Lot 3, Jesse Russell Estate, $445,000.
Thomas and Terezinha Williams to Sead and Alen Poribic, Lot 12-2, Juanita Hitt subdivision, $99,900.
Paul Hendrick to Joshua and Jadie Martin, Lot 1, plat book 14, page 136, no tax.
Donald Scott Jr. to Kasey and Donald Scott Jr., Lot 13, Kingston Pointe subdivision, no tax.
Genesis KC Development LLC to Mangini Family Investments LP, Lot 14, Woodland Station subdivision, $2,838,500.
Victor Shoemake to Belinda Galindo De Perez, Lot 11, Sunrise subdivision, $90,000.
Deena Brooks to Keith Honaker, Lot 9, Parker Bennett subdivision, $45,000.
Jane Shreve to Young Family Trust, Lot 1, Callaway Gardens, $60,000.
Nujira Nailovic and Nurija Nailovic and Semir Nailovic and Emira Bektasevic Nailovic to Dennis and Rhonda Smith, land near L.C. Carr Road, $275,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Royal Investments BG LLC, Lot 529, North Ridge subdivision, $163,900.
Dennis Towe to Price Property Management LLC, Lots 3 and 2, Green Meadows subdivision, $80,000.
Laurie Alexander, Janet Carol Alexander Drummond and Ronald Drummond and Beverly Alexander to Alonzo David Alexander Jr., Lots 9 and 10, Hemlock Heights extension, $155,000.
Billy Joe Creek to Phillip and Megan Wheet, land near Hudson Drive, no tax.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence and Brenda and Todd Stokes to JLST LLC, Lot 2-7, Pine Grove subdivision, no tax.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence and Brenda and Todd Stokes to JLST LLC, Lot 28, Steeplechase subdivision, no tax.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence and Brenda and Todd Stokes to JLST LLC, Lot 481, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence and Brenda and Todd Stokes to JLST LLC, Lot 13, Cedarwood subdivision, no tax.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence and Brenda and Todd Stokes to JLST LLC, Lot 338, Briarwood Manor, no tax.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence and Brenda and Todd Stokes to JLST LLC, Lot 30, Woodland Station subdivision, no tax.
W. Bruce and Michelle Spence and Brenda and Todd Stokes to JLST LLC, Lot 294, Springfield subdivision, no tax.
Hoffman Industries LLC, Tim Page and Asher Sullivan to Daniel McIvor, Lot 8, Whisper Wood subdivision, $184,900.
Gary and Karen Wantland to Robin Reeves, Lot 234, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $310,000.
Adam and Emily Cassady and Drew and Jordan Cassady to Jessica Herrin and Scott Harmon, Lots 9 and 10, BG Leichardt Lots, $195,000.
Kathy Hudson to Jeffrey and Leigh Anne Duncan, Lot 11, Edwards Acres subdivision, $125,000.
Thomas and Georgia Blevins to Christopher and Jill Hanes, Lot 58-5, plat book 22, page 31, $350,000.
James Mayes to Craig Mayes, Lot 141, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $445,000.
Mary Waldemar to James and Janice Robertson and Ashli James, land near Coleman Lane, $10,000.
Fairview Avenue Properties LLC to Billy Bell, Lot 15, Burr Oaks subdivision, $105,000.
Mercury Financial LLC to Jessica Coomes, Lots 32-34, Ogden Park subdivision, $166,500.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Heath and Alissa Williams, Lot 124, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $399,000.
Frank Byrns and Shelia Burns to Danny Casto, Lot 145, Coalition Estates, $170,000.
Robbie and Jennifer Garner to Howard and Stacie Platt, Lot 79, McLellan Farms subdivision, $334,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Mang Khan Khual and Lam Vung, Lot 267, Deer Park subdivision, $147,000.
William Traughber to Darrell Traughber, Lot 33, Brentwood Place subdivision, no tax.
Prasanthi and Suneel Boyareddygari to Jonathan and Bonnie Lewis, Lot 210, Hunters Crossing, $345,000.
Virginia Moran to John Kee Ling and Naing Khaw H. Vei, Lot 10, Twin Elms subdivision, $169,000.
Patricia and Michael Smith to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 88, McKinney Farms subdivision, $150,000.
Robert and Jana Meadows to Anne Mimms and Stephanie Eakles, Lot 531, Hidden River subdivision, $249,900.
Charles and Stephanie Eaves to Stephen and Kim Allen, Lot 5-84, Olde Stone subdivision, $395,000.
Anderson Property Management LLC to Duck Head LLC, B1, Fairview Building Office Condo, $200,000.
Jeremiah Jones to David and Tabitha Easton, land near Ridge Road, $14,000.
Derek Dennison to Jeremiah Jones, tract 33, M.B. Williams subdivision, $30,000.
Derrick Payne to Blevins & Blevins LLC, Lot 2, Norman Mattingly property, $34,775.
American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. to Walter Wagoner, Lot 170, McCoy Place, no tax.
Bennie and Laura Jones to H. Harris Pepper Jr. and Stephanie Pepper, Lot 16, Burr Oaks, $449,900.
The Trace at Bays Fork Ltd. to Miles and Tracie Crabtree, Lot 11, Trace at Bays Fork, $14,980.
Zeljko and Anelija Simic to PPD Holdings LLC, land near Broadway Avenue, $235,000.
Jon and Bonnie Lewis to Kalyn and Blake Vick, Lot 202, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $274,000.
Wane and Karen Bell to Robert and Kimberly Amos, Lot 10, Redbud Village subdivision and land near Plum Springs Road, $149,000.
The Trace at Bays Fork Ltd. to Doug and Carrie Arnold, Lot 3, Trace at Bays Fork, $8,560.
Rogers and Patsy Powell to John and Anna Moore, Lot 31, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $351,000.
Byron Grimes to Amanda Grimes and Brandy Grimes, land in the Sandhill community, no tax.
Byron Grimes to Amanda Grimes and Brandy Grimes, Lot 2, minor plat book 25, page 171, no tax.
Ronnie and Shirley Arnold to Stephen Harris II, Lot 4, Western Hills Estates, $185,000.
Margaret and Jacob Fose to Lane and Payton Embry, Lot 5, Pleasant Place subdivision, $160,000.
Kevin and Debbie Jackson to Robbie and Jennifer Garner, Lot 35, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $48,000.
Jon Corey Hart Trust Agreement to Jon Corey Hart Trust Agreement and Kristina Hart Trust Agreement, Lot 93, McKinney Farms subdivision, no tax.
Summit Partners Inc. to Chad and Jennifer Tatum, Lot 188, Summit subdivision, $45,000.
Bradley and Susan Howard to Anthony Frassinelli and Sarah Humphreys, Lot 211, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $342,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 44 and 49, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Shelby and Nicholas Wells, Lot 58, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $239,900.
Crabbe Homes to Darrell Hill and Natalia Sanchez, Lot 25, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $309,900.
Frederick Barkey to William and Nicole Coker, Lot 34, Hartland subdivision, $365,000.
CW Moore Property LLC to Kentucky Real Estate LLC, Lot 1, Barrick minor subdivision, $150,000.
CW Moore Property LLC to Kentucky Real Estate LLC, land near Joe Hood Road, $230,000.
