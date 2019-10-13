John and Frances Holland to Damian and Sarah Zink, land in plat book 23 page 99 and land in plat book 34 page 20, $512,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build, Lots 13-32, Windsor Trace Farms, $870,000.
Novis James to Lori Bryan, Leslie James Jr. and Jay James, Lot 19, Suburbanite Heights, no tax.
James Cook to D’Esta Cook Booth, land near Barren River Road, $10,000.
Elizabeth and Mark Ames to Virginia L. Gott, land near Mount Olivet Road, $113,300.
Bradley Kirby and Joy Kirby to 3 Sliders Inc., Lot 2, Brad & Joy Kirby subdivision, $450,000.
Matthew and Angela Clark to Brandon and Maranda Lyons, Lot 177, River Bend Landing subdivision, $110,000.
Reliant Property Management LLC to Rescue Investments LLC, land near Eighth Street, $172,000.
Community Options Inc. to Michael and Theresa Rich, Lot 21, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $116,000.
Meay Tat and Seng That to Seth Bun and Chhorn Bunn, Lots 1 and 2, Magers Bristow subdivision, $175,000.
Logan and Jessica Thomas to Ashley and Jacob Gaddie, Lot 7, plat book 28, page 153, $172,370.
Damian and Sarah Zink to Wesley Pashak and Erin Fitzpatrick, Lot 87, Deer Meadow subdivision, $317,600.
Joseph and Stephanie Richards to Tiffany and Michael Isselhardt, Lot 248, Park Hills, $162,900.
Ryan and Michele Hoskins to Summit Partners Inc., Lot 198, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Amber and Jeremy Frye to Edwin and Megan Young, Lot 146, Coalition Estates, $181,000.
Christopher and Amanda Hankins to Joseph and Stephanie Richards, parcel 7-2, Hidden River Valley Estates, $296,000.
Duane and Crystal Harrison to Kolby and Brittany Young, Lot 8, Ashmoor Parke, $242,500.
Daniel and Laura Williams to Luke and Lesley Crider, Lot 172, Cumberland Ridge, $405,000.
Scott and Kelly Sparks to BR Ventures LLC, Lot 6, minor plat book 5, page 34, $251,450.
Mark and Kayla Biggs to Kenneth D. Baker and Perri Lynn Page, Lot 1, Lakeview Estates, $440,000.
Alerim LLC to Neal and Marion Smith, Lot 43, Covington Grove, $80,000.
623 Group LLC to Chad and Keena McCoy, Lot 1, Glendale, $117,000.
Todd Shaffer to Jackson and Lauren Bradford, Lot 40, Fountain Trace, $410,000.
Joseph and April Davidson to Scattergood Properties LLC, Lot 23, Fort Valley addition, $55,000.
Ann Carwell to Said Ghezal and Khalida Khaldi, Lot 28, Dutch Gardens, $209,000.
Laura York and Herbert and Karen Case to David Thawng Lam Piang and Lun Lam Neel, Lot 137, Springfield subdivision, $225,000.
Howard and Julie Miller to Olin and Evelyn Cantrell, Lot 61, Deer Meadow, $300,000.
Michael and Nicole King to Adam and Amanda Sadler, Lot 2-1, Collett Cove, $248,750.
Joan Anderson to Kham Cung Nawl and Ru Be Hna, Lot 3, Pleasant Colony, $174,000.
Gomez Construction LLC to A&A Rentals LLC, land near Gray Street, no tax.
Rafael Casas and Mirna Casas to Tamara Carpenter, Lot 3, John Taylor minor subdivision, $55,000.
Gomez Construction LLC to Rusveta Mujkanovic, Lot 550 Greystone subdivision, $185,000.
Rusveta Mujkanovic to A&A Rentals LLC, Lot 35, Memphis Junction, $125,000.
Kenneth and Barbara Burch to Kenneth and Barbara Burch and Kevin Burch, land near Smallhouse Road, no tax.
Summit Partners Inc. to Amir and Emina Alihodzic, Lot 250, Summit subdivision, $57,000.
Jack Warren Jr. to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, tract 2, Ishel Massey Estate, $233,000.
Jaber Properties LLC to Gomez Construction LLC, Lots 53 and 54, McCubbin addition, $160,000.
Sullivan Family Trust to Pray Reh and Poe Meh, Lot 66, Bailey’s Farm, $215,000.
Creekwood Rentals LLP to Taibo’s Home LLC, Lots 61, 56, 51, Creekwood Village, $1,875,000.
Eagle Associates LLC to Cornerstone Information Systems Inc., Lot 29, North Mill subdivision, $318,000.
Leonard and Linda Piercey to Brandon Piercey, land near Plum Springs Road, no tax.
Karen Smith to Unlimited Self Storage LLC, Lot 25-18, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $345,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Hollie Charles, Lot 81, Belle Have Development, $294,900.
Kellen and Katherine Kapelis to Scott Michael Payne-Emerson and Heather Marie Payne-Emerson, land near Morehead Road, $210,000.
Jason Jaggers to Za Lian and Justin Van Kil Lian and Salai Penglianmang, Lot 4-1, plat book 42, page 46, $192,500.
Michael and Ashton Anderson to Ian and Emma Michals, Lot 94, Greystone subdivision, $185,000.
629 Holdings LLC to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near Chestnut Street, $151,940.
J&P Ballance Farms LLLP to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Richpond Rockfield Road, $16,350.
Summit Partners Inc. to Ryan and Michele Hoskins, Lot 221, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Joyce Dotson to Larry Kinder, Lot 48, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $124,000.
September Lakes LLC to Meghal Patel, Lot 18, September Lakes subdivision, $67,509.
H&A Development LLC to Joshua King and Ashlynn Holbert, Lot 6, Hardcastle Farms and Jack Crabtree Estate subdivision, $80,000.
Geneva Garrison to Geneva Garrison and Marcus Garrison, land near Newman Drive, no tax.
Brian and Julie Curtis and Lonnie and Karen Curtis to Linda McCoy, Lot 323, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $196,500.
Linda and Philip Henry and Ann Marie Oliver to William and Bonnie Huff, Lot 206, Ashmoor Park subdivision, $253,342.43.
Dana Bradley and John Schell to Kevin and Jeanette Burt, land near Ridgeview Drive and Lot 82, Westgate subdivision, $300,000.
Charles Cox Jr. to Tonya Cherry, Lot 30, Sherwood Forest subdivision, $89,700.
Big Time Properties LLC to WYPS LLC, Lot 8, Glendale subdivision, $95,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to WYPS LLC, land near Glendale Avenue and Avery Court, $195,000.
Carolyn Schuetz to Fielden and Jamie Davis, land near Noah Bledsoe Road, $235,000.
Wanda Stidham to Eugene and Lisabeth Reese, land in deed book 392, page 101 and Lot 2, Bohannon subdivision, $70,000.
Jones & Ritter Investments LLC to 248 Holdings LLC, Lot 79, Rivergreen, $599,200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.