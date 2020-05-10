H&M Properties of Bowling Green LLC to Billy Miller, Lot 1, Prerost subdivision, $19,000.
Daniel Douglas to Landon Robbins, Lot 1, Dorris-Greenbriar subdivision, $190,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 47, South Oaks subdivision $42,500.
James Coleman to Jason and Heather Davis, Lot 30, Hartland subdivision, $415,000.
Bryan and Stephanie Morgan to Shawn Vester-Khan, Lot 7, Charleston Place, $261,000.
Alderson Properties LLC to Shadwick and Meagan Simmons, Lot 2, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $377,000.
Morgan and Andrew Southard to Justin Smith, Lot 12, Trammel Creek subdivision, $229,000.
William and Stacie Bledsoe to Andrew and Morgan Southard, Lot 298, Briarwod Manor subdivision, $318,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Shadwick and Meagan Simmons, Lot 1, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $42,000.
Robert and Jacqueline Lightfoot to Deborah Waterhouse, Lot 49, Merrick Place Court, $154,500.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Tim Page, Lot 57, The Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Tim Page, Lot 31, The Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
North Pointe Holdings LLC to JJEM Properties LLC, Volkert Real Estate Holdings LLC and Callaway Court Properties LLC, Lot 1-1, Hilda Jenkins Farm, no tax.
Charles and Kari McCloud to Trae Hill Enterprises Inc., Unit 304, Destiny Lane Office Condos, $140,000.
Thomas and Diana Propst to Jason and June Colson, Lot 17, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $90,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Jerrod Barks, Lot 172, McKinney Farms subdivision, $210,000.
Julie Rangel and Beatriz Hernandez-Cerrito to Admir Hamzic, Lot 2, Autumn Grove subdivision, $317,000.
GCcuts LLC to White Stone Park LLC, Suite 700, Armoni Center, $254,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 20, The Heritage subdivision, $47,900.
Ernest Alspaw to Brittney Petty, Lot 4, Briggs addition, $90,000.
G Stone Properties LLC to Carleton and Charlotte Martin, Lot 113, Belle Haven Development, $359,000.
Ronald and Marla Pendleton to James and Robin Payne, Lot 87, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $35,000.
Christina Rice and Michael Kennedy to Kyle and Aubree Denton, Lot 30, Cobblestone subdivision, $322,500.
Susan James LLC to Brano and Cheyenne Pejic, Lot 287, Springfield subdivision, $189,900.
Brian and Rhonda Lampe to Michael and Donna Canchola, Lot 5, The Oaks, $320,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Katie Steele, Lot 515, North Ridge subdivision, $163,200.
Yufen Chang and Samuel McMyler to Matthew Leavitt, Lot 43, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $199,900.
Icon BG LLC to Christiaan Volkert, Lot 1, Ogden Park, Ste. 300, The Icon, $407,500.
James and Betty Flora to Joshua Hicks, land near Richardsville Road, $121,000.
Reuf Keco to Vehad Cakor, Lot 136, The Summit, $60,000.
Desert Sunrise Property and Management LLC to James and Betty Flora, Lot 27, Serenity Estates subdivision, $297,000.
Thomas and Maryann Thompson to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, Lot 92, Crossridge subdivision, $290,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to TPC2 LLC, Lot 22, The Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Jody and Haley Booth to Sagan French, Lot 475, North Ridge, $166,000.
Cave Mill Station LLC to Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, Lot 1-6 Cave Mill Station commercial subdivision, $800,000.
Laura Brown to Jonathan and Suzanne Douglas, Lot 27, Ashmoor Parke, $275,000.
GMG LLC to Cave Mill Station LLC, Lot 4, plat book 33, page 15, $825,000.
GVTP Developments LLC to Warren County Water District, Lot 60-1, Blevins Farm subdivision, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Deana and Roger Savely, Lot 22, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $253,510.
TBM Partners LLC to Zac and Jessica Atwell, Lot 5, Helen Thornton Estate subdivision, $58,100.
Tony and Sharon Lindsey to Law Houng and Law Cime, Lot 35, Shawnee Estates, $149,900.
Brian and Stephanie Davenport to Stephen Chaffin, Lot B-1, Mainspring Condo, $155,000.
Crabbe Homes to Crystal Juarbe, Lot 37, Weatherstone subdivision, $210,000.
EB Rental LLC to Jerome and Nancy Jascur, Lot 109, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $54,500.
Matthew and Adrian Hardy to Troy and Amy Bowdle, tract 1, plat book 43, page 236, $115,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lakshmana Satya Venkat Edupuganti and Heather M. Edupuganti, Lot 105, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $298,720.
GTS Properties LLC to Tryco Properties LLC, Lot 177, McKinney Farms $193,900.
Stephen and Rachel Stucy to First of the Month LLC, Lot 127, South Meade Estates subdivision, no tax.
Amy and Edward Agnew III to BA Investments Plum Springs LLC, Lot 30, Hunters Gate Estates, no tax.
Felix Eckhard and Kathleen Lappe to Shawn and Toni O’Keefe, Lot 35, Cambridge Grove subdivision, $350,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Zijad and Hasnija Delic, Lot 101, Brentwood Place, $213,000.
Crabbe Homes to Aaron Rasdall, Lot 36, Weatherstone subdivision, $204,900.
Daniel and Sherrill Oglesby to Richard Thomas, Lot 28-3, North Mill Village subdivision, $154,900.
Loretta Sanson to Clint Brown, Lot 34, TJ Oliver subdivision, $150,000.
Amanda and Terry Goettsch II to Robert Levesque, Lot 48, Meadowwood Estates addition, $217,000.
Jose Fibueroa to Victor Rivas, Lot 230, Park Hills subdivision, $162,500.
Jonathan and Suzanne Douglas to Crabbe Homes, Lot 18, Weatherstone subdivision, $225,000.
Bernice Greene to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 4, Bob Hunt addition, $93,000.
James and Terra Gilbert to Julius and Marcia Hooks, Lot 8, plat book 11, page 21, $200,000.
Spring Lakes LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 12-14, Spring Lakes subdivision, $120,000.
Christine Hanshaw to Emily Barnes, Lot 5, Hillview Estates, no tax.
