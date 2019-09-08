Estate of Betty Bunch Lasley and David Williams to JFM Holdings LLC, land near Russellville Road, $300,000.
CMC Properties LLC to LCB Investments LLC, Lot 35, plat book 2, pages 74 and 75, $85,000.
Monica Halcomb to Autumn Phill, Lot 9, Beauty Estates, $80,000.
Douglas and Suzanne Menck to Sheila Ash, Lot 21, Peach Meadows, $200,000.
Phillip Wheeler to Terry Price, Lot 6, Parker Miller subdivision, $20,000.
Brian and Jennifer Jones and Robin and Perry Smith to RGBL Properties LLC and Brian Jones and Robin Smith, land in deed book 283, page 299, no tax.
Brian and Jennifer Jones and Robin and Perry Smith to RGBL Properties LLC and Brian Jones and Robin Smith, land in the Hayes community, no tax.
Brian and Jennifer Jones and Robin and Perry Smith to RGBL Properties LLC and Brian Jones and Robin Smith, land near U.S. 68 and Hayes Smiths Grove Road, no tax.
Brian and Jennifer Jones and Robin and Perry Smith to RGBL Properties LLC and Brian Jones and Robin Smith, land near Ky. 101, no tax.
Brian and Jennifer Jones and Robin and Perry Smith to RGBL Properties LLC and Brian Jones and Robin Smith, land near Smiths Grove and Oakland Road, no tax.
Brian and Jennifer Jones and Robin and Perry Smith to RGBL Properties LLC and Brian Jones and Robin Smith, land near Glasgow Road, no tax.
Brian and Jennifer Jones and Robin and Perry Smith to RGBL Properties LLC and Brian Jones and Robin Smith, land near Cave Street, no tax.
Donna Renshaw to Phillip Cunningham, Lot 71, Talbott Place, $450,000.
Dion and Lois Houchins to Chung Lian Bik and Ci H. Sung, Lot 379, Fieldstone Farms, $174,500.
Bluegrass Developers of Southern Kentucky Inc. to Tyler and Stephanie Ghee, Lot 162, McKinney Farms, $208,000.
Delbert and Mary Hayden to Richard and Esther Smith, Lot 91, Mitchell Heights, $209,000.
Henon Properties LLC to Timothy and Michelle Coles, Lot 115, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $387,500.
Annemarie Bryce to Karen Greenwell, Lot 1, Annemarie Bryce property subdivision, $379,500.
Larry and Sarah Williams to Larry and Sarah Williams, Lot 3, Matlock Estates, no tax.
Cass and Hester Grogan to Kenneth and C. Jean Tuttle, land near Grogan Street, no tax.
Mary Whithouse to Po L. No and Lay Wah, Lot 76, Fieldstone Farms subdivision $183,500.
Hammer Rental Homes LLC to AS Carriers Inc., Lot 77, Creekwood Village, $400,000.
ABCO Properties LLC to Thomas Hunt, Lots 2, 2-1 and 2-1-1, Nealwood Addition,$321,000.
Kimberly Thomas to Erin Reid, Lot 17, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $173,000.
Benjamin Hansbrough to Christopher and Meagan James, Lot 41, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $53,000.
The Campbell Lane 5 LLC to Turwel LLC, Lot 4, Farmers Investment Co. Inc., $1,225,000.
Jon Beliles and Lindsey Smith to James Durrant III, Lot 53, Indian Hills subdivision, $196,000.
Steve and Angi Cline and Johnna Cline to AMA Investments Inc., Lot 8, Cherry Hill subdivision, $300,000.
Hruste and Tahira Handzic to Za Hor Din, Lot 151, Springhill subdivision, $153,000.
Christopher and Megan Huston to Amanda and Christopher Hankins, Lot 3, Margaret Etienne subdivision, $380,000.
Joshua Stratton and Holly Woodcock to Chinina Ronstadt and Shirley Woollums, Lot 422, North Ridge, $180,000.
Sharon French to Mackenzie Meadows LLC, d/b/a Southern Design & Build LLC, Lot 39, Mackenzie Meadows, $42,000.
JJEM Properties LLC to QPT Holdings LLC, Units 1 and 2, plat book 39, page 376, $625,000.
RGBL Properties LLC to The James D. Gates and Louise F. Gates Irrevocable Trust, Lot 16, Jackson Manor subdivision, $375,000.
RMC Holdings LLC to David Schutt, Lot 2, minor plat book 14, page 179, $67,500.
Olde Stone Development LLC to TMAG Properties LLC, Lot 3-96, Olde Stone subdivision, $110,000.
Estate of Doris Fay Hill to SG Development LLC, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 23, page 38, $262,150.
James and Joanne Magers to SG Development LLC, land in deed book 767, page 548, $51,000.
Ronald and Edna Taylor to Matthew Neal and Ashlie Glenn, Lot 16, Chenoweth subdivision, $235,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 8, 19, 92 and 101, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $228,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Sharon Green, Lot 54, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $286,550.
Gator Development LLC to LCB Investments LLC, Lot 68, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
Deena Brooks to J&T Property Management Inc., Lot 74, Highland Gardens subdivision, $127,000.
W3 Properties LLC to Donna Cooksey, Lot 31, Brookland addition, $163,000.
Doran Investments LLC to Allen and Rachael Isaacs, Lot 63, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $324,250.
Gloria and Lewis Carter Jr. to Gloria Carter, land near Martin Avenue, no tax.
Joe and Evelyn Miller to Loyd and Debra Alexander, Lot 4, plat book 37, page 92, $23,200.
Elijah Properties LLC to Joseph Wilson, Lot 304, North Ridge subdivision, $150,500.
Right Angle Studio LLC to Admira Hrustanovic, Lot 18, Pennyroyal Farms & Vernon Dearing subdivision, $267,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Hugh and Mary Miller, Lot 16 Collet addition, $97,000.
Shirley and Alice Basham and Jeffery Hinton to Joseph Zaydon, Lot 46, Rolling Fields, $203,300.
Danny and Deborah Cox to Barry and Amy Nelson, Lot 201, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $206,000.
Tai Nguyen to Tai Nguyen and Thuc Nguyen, Lots 92 and 91, Normal View addition, no tax.
Thuc Nguyen and Valerie Dare Gabriel to Tai Nguyen, Lots 55 and 56, Normal View addition, $40,000.
Sharon Green to TKG2 Properties LLC, Lot 12, Meadowwood Estates subdivision, $180,000.
Wisam and Nisren Abdulrasol to Jaber Properties LLC, Lot 11, Creekwood subdivision, $168,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Jamie Lee Dugard and Jamie Marie Dugard, Lot 537, North Ridge subdivision, $170,000.
Mark and Sharon Riley to Adam Cline and Sarah Wilson, land near Barren River Road, $225,000.
Joseph and Melodie Pickering to Jonathan and Holly Fisher, land near Dearing Road, $267,500.
Leon and Seretha Adams and Chris and Kelly Blevins to Christopher Cole, Lot 9, Gilbert Place, $180,000.
Donald and Shirley Jones to Van Sui and Ta Mar, Lot 282, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $190,000.
Mike and Pamela Liddle to James Asbury, Lot 59, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $299,000.
Dinka and Enis Selimovic to Wyan and Sharon Dunn, Lot 294, Greystone subdivision, $189,900.
Ellen and Dan Buselmeier Jr. to Charles and Diane Ewan, Lot 48, Meadows at Smiths Grove, $234,000.
Paul and Melissa Gliatta to William Howell, Lot 5-76, Olde Stone subdivision, $48,400.
Levi and Erin Etienne to Kimberly and Joel Strickland Jr., Lot 341, Springfield subdivision, $189,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A., Lot 5-27, Olde Stone, $45,000.
LaToya Clark to Phray Reh and Khe Meh, Lot 252, Park Hills subdivision, $165,000.
Charlene and David Rabold to Edward and Marie Yager, Lot 15, Pine Grove subdivision, $274,900.
Burr & Jones LLC to Shae and Leah Foley, Lot 16, Poplar Grove subdivision, $55,900.
SCL Consulting LLC to Bret and Teah Collins, Lot 133, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $292,000.
Cynthia Clark to Kristen Lowe, Lot 120, Eastland Park subdivision, no tax.
J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel Inc. and Kevin and Lynn Kirby to Kevin and Lynn Kirby, Lot 1, plat book 40, page 137, no tax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.