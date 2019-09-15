J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel Inc. and Kevin R. and Carmen Lynn Kirby to Kevin and Carmen Lynn Kirby, Lot 1, plat book 40, page 137, no tax.
David and Chrissy Bucko to Marc and Gina Lazich, Lot 3, Summer Place subdivision, $328,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 96, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $38,000.
Stephanie and Tyler Ghee to David and Christina Jennings, Lot 23, Gilbert Place, $175,000.
Bryan and Leanne Richards to Mark and Dawn Rodgers, Lot 561, Greystone subdivision, $219,000.
Gloria and Carlie Sims Jr. to Ralph and Lavone Davison, Lot 16, Deerfield subdivision, $2,000.
Bradley and Amanda Greenwell to Serena and Christopher Falcone, land near Richardsville Road, $175,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason Stoermer, Lot 6, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $241,755.
Marleda Upton to Joseph Bermeister, land near Hwy. 263, $133,000.
Bell & Cook LLC to Traci Briggs, Lot 25-17, plat book 33, page 186, $245,000.
Alex and Logan Edelen and Gwen and Charlie Paris to Kevin and Lindsay Carey, Lot 47, McKinney Farms subdivision, $178,900.
Darrell and Tressa Vincent to Cam and Sharon Scott, Lot 2, minor plat book 22, page 156, no tax.
David and Donna Causey to Clayton Family Intervivos Trust, Lot 2, Springview Estates, $51,873.40.
Taibo’s Home LLC to Williams Land Investment LLC, Lot 5, Cherry Farms subdivision, $1,040,000.
Jodetta and Leroy Hale to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near U.S. 68, $85,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Naomi and Andrea Raso, Lot 490, North Ridge subdivision, $158,850.
Jeremiah and Jennifer Robinson to Jon and Cassandra Holton, land in deed book 1062, page 197, $27,500.
The estate of Charline Smith to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 201, Springhill, $100,000.
Jerry W. Conder Revocable Trust to Mugat Ram Inc., land near Boatlanding Road, $287,500.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to William and Donna Jewell, Lot 9, plat book 41, page 365, $204,900.
EB Rental LLC to Mari Jo Larkin, Lot 107, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $340,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Dustin and Natasha Van Arkel, Lot 534, North Ridge subdivision, $162,846.
Samantha and Edward Torrence Jr. to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, Lot 17, Forest Park addition, $95,000.
Robert Isenberg to Walton and Marcia Harrell, Lot 2-1, Treadway & Isenberg subdivision, no tax.
Walton and Marcia Harrell to Robert Isenberg, Lot 1-1, Treadway & Isenberg subdivision, no tax.
Kyle and Amanda Grissom to Glendal Boone, Lots 2 and 3, plat book 39, page 445, $317,500.
Zach Williams, Luke and Kim Williams, Matt and Holly Williams, John and Laura Williams and Mason Roberts to Hope House Ministries Inc., Lot 2, plat book 41, page 41, no tax.
Jerry and Sherleen Cooper to Timothy and Lori Marsh, Lot 16, Claiborne Farms, $500,500.
Pamela Cardwell to Jerry and Joyce Cooper, Lot 446, Hidden River subdivision, $268,000.
John Burness to Heather Campbell, Lot 2, Ray Spears subdivision, $72,000.
Ronald and Ada Skillern to Freddy and Carolyn Brown, Lot 48, Hidden River Estates, $419,000.
Jonell and Don Westerfield to Joseph Elder, Lot 141, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, no tax.
William and Janet Harper to Gary and Barbara Drury, Lot 42, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $305,000.
Rod and Donna Boots to Trevor and Jessica Adwell, land near Austin Raymer Road, no tax.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Robert and Linda Garrett, Lot 15, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $77,000.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Jeremy Woods, Lot 8, Allen Murphy subdivision, $139,900.
David Tarter to Germain Sanchez and Maria Marquez, Lot 2, minor plat book 9, page 107, no tax.
Brookhart Rentals LLC to Chad and Keena McCoy, Lot 4, Green Meadows subdivision, $90,000.
Brookhart Rentals LLC to Chad and Keena McCoy, Lot 8, Green Meadows subdivision, $90,000.
Norman and Melinda Haney to Clark and Jamie Hayden, Lot 5, Heritage Meadows, $155,000.
Pamela and James Signorello to Jonathan and Ashley Winn, Lot 84, Drakesborough Inc., $361,500.
Mary Natcher to Victor Manuel Cruz Santiago and Yadira Cruz, Lot 22, Countrywood Estates, $132,000.
Stanley and Lena Jones to Roger and Shelia Marsh, Lot 7, Silver Springs subdivision, $226,000.
Eric and Elizabeth Hathaway to Wanda Rosdeutscher, Lots 2 and 3, plat book 43, page 210, $55,000.
Ruby and Bradley Humes to Ruby and Bradley Humes, Lot 2, minor plat book 17, page 186, no tax.
Stephen and Phyllis Schnacke to Michael and Donna Bryant, Lot 14, Bent Tree Estates, $498,500.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 116, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Andrew and Elizabeth Ellis to Mlasi Tosha and Louise Abala and Omari Akili, Lot 201, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $187,500.
Joan Osborne to William Clements and Joan Osborne Living Trust, Lot 25, Indian Ridge subdivision, no tax.
