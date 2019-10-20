Creekwood Rentals LLP to Taibo’s Home LLC, Lots 61, 56, 51, Creekwood Village, $1,875,000.
Eagle Associates LLC to Cornerstone Information Systems Inc., Lot 29, North Mill subdivision, $318,000.
Leonard and Lisa Piercy to Reginald Piercy, land near Plum Springs Road, no tax.
Karen Smith to Unlimited Self Storage LLC, Lot 25-18, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $345,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Hollie Charles, Lot 81, Belle Haven Development, $249,900.
Kellen and Katherine Kapelis to Scott Michael Payne-Emerson and Heather Marie Payne-Emerson, land near Morehead Road, $210,000.
Jason Jaggers to Za Lian, Justin Van Kil Lian and Salai Penglianmang, Lot 4-1, plat book 42, page 46, $192,500.
Michael and Ashton Anderson to Ian and Emma Michals, Lot 94, Greystone subdivision, $185,000.
629 Holdings LLC to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, $151,940.
J&P Ballance Farms LLLP to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Richpond Rockfield Road, $16,350.
Summit Partners Inc. to Ryan and Michele Hoskins, Lot 221, Summit subdivision, no tax.
Joyce Dotson to Larry Kinder, Lot 48 Shawnee Estates subdivision, $124,000.
September Lakes LLC to Meghal Patel, Lot 18, September Lakes subdivision, $67,509.
H&A Development LLC to Joshua King and Ashlynn Holbert, Lot 6, Hardcastle Farms and Jack Crabtree Estate subdivision, $80,000.
Geneva Garrison to Geneva Garrison and Marcus Garrison, Lot 4, Hillview Estates extension, no tax.
Brian and Julie Curtis and Lonnie and Karen Curtis to Linda McCoy, Lot 323, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $196,500.
David and Kim Hoover to David Hoover, Lot 1, Deerfield subdivision, no tax.
Linda and Philip Henry and Ann Marie Oliver to William and Bonnie Huff, Lot 206, Ashmoor Park subdivision, $253,342.43.
Charles Cox Jr. to Tonya Cherry, Lot 30, Sherwood Forest subdivision, $89,700.
Big Time Properties LLC to WYPS LLC, Lot 8, Glendale subdivision, $95,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to WYPS LLC, land near Glendale Avenue and Avery Court, $195,000.
Wanda Stidham to Eugene and Lisabeth Reese, land in deed book 392, page 101, $70,000.
Jones & Ritter Investments LLC to 248 Holdings LLC, Lot 79, Rivergreen, $599,200.
Gomez Construction LLC to Jaber Properties LLC, Lot 9, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, $89,000.
Matthew and Katherine Cox, Bryan Cox, Ryan Cox and Deborah Cox to Clark Real Estate LLC, land near Nutwood Avenue, $186,000.
Christopher and Megan Tucker to Morris Whitwer, Lot 56, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $151,500.
Hawkings Properties LLC to DBR Holdings LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
Amanda and Grant Howard Jr. to Leslie Boehme-Goodman, Lot 30, Cloverdale subdivision, $341,000.
Justin and Melissa Rife to Jayson and Jamie Howard, Lot 6, Spindletop subdivision, $325,000.
Hurst Properties of BG LLC to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 34, Stonehenge subdivision, $127,500.
Larry and Zandra Russell to Roy Russell Sr., land near Lake View Road, $55,000.
Kathleen and Thomas Zander Jr. to John and Lesa Lamb, Lot 23, Talbott Place, $378,000.
Steve and Nancy Speakman to Gene Hansborough and DeKarla Vick, land near Carters Lane, $85,600.
James Fulcher and Melissa and Kevin Kronemeyer to Johnny Fulcher, Lot 2, Roy Furlong minor subdivision, $53,000.
Jr. Builders LLC to Kyle and Kathy Van Dyne, land near Herchel Lucas Road, $182,000.
Melinda Whitfield to Shannon and Leah O’Hara, Lot 3, Meadows subdivision, $250,000.
James and Marcia Rone to Brittany and Deborah Profgan, land near Oakland Flatrock Road, $422,000.
Elvir and Meliha Mahmutovic to Brooke and Eric Peterson, Lot 30, Deer Park Estate subdivision, $220,000.
Mark and Jennie Hoban to Alexandra and Timothy Renick, Lot 58, Belle Haven, $330,000.
Ben and Jessica Kirtley to Andrew Lafavers, Lots 33, 34, 35 and 36, Deluxe addition, $167,000.
Kevin and Jeanette Burt to Charles O’Connell, land near the Blue Level community and Lot 4, Wheeler and Davis minor subdivision, $225,000.
Gary and Tammy Vineyard to William Stuart, Lot 5, Bluebird subdivision, $164,500.
Phillip and Linda Klusmeier to Rina and Justin Williams, Lot 4, Jack Thornton subdivision, $187,450.
Michael and Gloria Cansler to Robert and Kathleen Adams, Lot 15, Meadows at Smiths Grove, $195,000.
Carolyn Lemily to Bradley and Amy Hinton, Lot 114, Drakesboro subdivision, no tax.
Larry and Mary Morgan to Bennie and Betty Britt, land near Goshen Church Road, no tax.
Michael and Joy Foley to Robert G. Clayton III, land near Hunts Bend Road, $179,900.
DTD Inc. to Christopher and Kulani Cook, Lot 18, Matlock Farms, $487,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 102, Magnolia Hills, $38,000.
Robert and Devonia Nealy to Banks and Patricia Crandell, land near Boat Landing Road, $45,000.
Caleb and Kacey Hanes to Kenton Mobley, Lot 425, Greystone, $210,400.
Jimmy and Jean Mallory to James and Dulce Dralle, Lot 2, Jerry Baker property, $77,900.
Thomas and Terezinha Williams to Samphanh and Lamphane Kanjanabout, tract 9, Juanita B. Hitt subdivision, $46,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.