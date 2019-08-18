Justin and Elizabeth Turner to Teia White and Jonathon Randolph, Lot 3, Collett addition, $178,000.
Jo Ann Shy to Eugene Shy, Lot 133, Crossings at Cave Mill, no tax.
Steven and Claudia Downey to The College Heights Foundation Inc., land near Regents Avenue, $213,000.
J&T Property Management Inc. to Gary and Sherry Duff, Lot 13-1, Maplehurst Manor subdivision, $34,000.
Wanda Wiley to Maria and Duglas Espinoza, Lot 5, Mount Victor Estates Inc., $165,000.
TLC Real Estate LLC to Berny and Patricia Miller, Lot 23-1, Burr Oaks subdivision, $264,900.
John Steven Napier Revocable Trust to Jonathan Taylor, land near Glenmore Road, $249,000.
Sherry and Frank Ramsey III to Sherry and Frank Ramsey III, Lots 118-1 and 119, Drakesboro subdivision, no tax.
Jerry A. Baker Foundation Inc. to David Rickman Freeman, Unit A-1, Mainspring Condominium, $140,000.
Miller & York LLC to Ryan and Sarah Butler, Lot 9, Heather Heights subdivision, $259,500.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Thomas and Lindsey Moffett Jr., Lot 6, plat book 39, page 333, $264,900.
Jonathon Burklow and Kayla Fugate to Betsy and Jeffrey Harned, land near Highland Drive, $175,000.
Megan and John Manasco to Seth and Mikayla Keown, Lot 98, North Ridge, $155,000.
Edwin and Sue Bailey to Edwin and Sue Bailey, Lot 48, Indian Hills subdivision, no tax.
Cynthia Turner to Jason Duvall, land near Penns Chapel Road, $125,000.
Betty Hale to Dejan Vrban, Lot 3, plat book 7, page 24, $137,000.
Leila Writsel to Beverly Dorrance, Lot 82, Drakesboro subdivision, $285,000.
Karen and Erdem Kilic to Maw Reh and Baw Meh; and Pray Reh and Beh Meh, Lot 22, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $203,000.
Oliver and Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Danny Oliver, Lot 4, Cornerstone Point, $40,000.
GMV LLC to Amy and Richard Neighbors, Lot 523, North Ridge, $163,850.
Brian and Nan Montgomery to Zachary Covarrubias and Megan Parson, Lot 50, Coalition Estates, $183,000.
Thomas and Vicki Reddick to Eric and Paige Salmons, Lot 4-B, minor plat book 2, page 122, $139,900.
Nicholas and Rebecca Brown to William and Brittanie McCoy, Lot 8, Drakes Creek Hills subdivision, $270,111.
Matthew and Kelly Johnson to Levi and Alyssa Skelton, Lot 63, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $268,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 129, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Shane and Whitney Williams to Jamie and Jenna Aikins, Lot 20, Walkerhurst, $458,000.
Benjamin and Ashley Storey to Iva Chustz, Lot 171, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $235,403.
Stephen and Rachel Ayers to Jonathon Burklow and Kayla Fugate, Lot 6, Edgewood addition, $210,000.
Raymond Santos to Kyle and Ashley Johnson, tract 2, Raymond Santos property, $116,766.
Penny Webb to Amber Bickett, Lot 12, Decker subdivision, $148,900.
Ozzie McIvor to John Aikins, Lot 13, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $280,000.
Bernie and Jaime Fugate to Bernie Fugate, Lot 9, Parker Bennett subdivision, no tax.
Joshua and Emily Langlois to Mark and Robin Douglas, Lot 9-1, Deerwood Estates, $65,000.
Rehka and Richard Best III to Katharine and Charles Kile Jr., Lot 74, Claiborne Farms, $415,000.
Constance O’Brien to James and Debra Crocker, Lot 155, Hidden River Estates, $200,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Dale Henson and Todd Henson, Lot 27, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property, $43,500.
TJ and Cheyenne Waterman to Kevin Shank, Lot 130, North Ridge, $156,000.
Dann and Mary Masden to Kenneth Rainey, Lot 12, Pebble Ridge, $326,000.
Michael Coleman to Mary Waldemar, Lot 1, Michael and Lawrence Coleman minor subdivision, $38,500.
Nickolas and Sarah Conder to Michael and Andra Pagel, Lot 345, North Ridge, $159,500.
John and April Groves to Kenneth and Sarah Apple, Lot 59, Briar Ridge Estates, $575,000.
Frankie and Katrina Jones to Barry Jones Construction Inc., land near Ky. 185, $16,000.
Richard T.C. Wan to Richard T.C. Wan M.D. LLC, land near Scottsville Road, no tax.
Cynthia Lamastus to Austin Green, Lot 22, Northview Farms, $205,000.
Chi T. Thai to Bridgette and Timothy Gentry, Lot 31, Hillview Mills, $255,000.
Bridgette and Timothy Gentry to Gin Thang and Ciin Nuam, Lot 132, Crossings at Cave Mill, $229,000.
Loretta Fleming to Cathy and Thomas Thompson, Lot 18, Park Hills subdivision, $140,000.
Joe Taylor to Michael Kennedy and Christina Rice, land near Drakes Creek Road, $354,900.
Gary and Barbara Pardue to Enes Sestic, Lot 10, Stonehenge, $144,900.
David Green to Brittney Green, Lot 327, Springfield subdivision, $262,000.
Robert and Stacey Lindsey to Amanda Spencer, Lot 28, Dogwood Village, $195,000.
Thompson Tye LLC to Terrence and Debbie Finley, Lot 11-23-1, Olde Stone, $345,400.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Nary and Eak Taing, Lot 21, Legacy Pointe, $238,500.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Veronica Aye Lay and Bernadine Shing Lin Naing, Lot 8, North Ridge, $149,900.
Timothy and Bethany Hansen to Shannon Murphy, Lot 32, Charleston Place, $212,000.
WKU Real Estate Corp. and Jerry and Vickie Stewart to Tommy and Sherry Baxter, land near Hadley Cohron Road, $27,820.
Ryan and Mary McCauley to Michael and Sonya Elliott, Lot 30, Greystone subdivision, $214,000.
Frank and Connie Williams to Clark Station Homes LLC, Lot 7, Highland Addition No. 2, $135,000.
Tiffany and William Wade Jr. to Deena Brooks, Lot 31, Camden Place, $294,000.
CD Properties LLC to T&T Property LLC, Lots 14-17, Woodland subdivision, $158,000.
Tim Haley Real Estate Inc. to Amber and John Delpont, Lot 26, Kingston Pointe subdivision, $255,000.
Laura Fields Eason to Robert Ragar, Lot 207, Ashmoor Parke, $250,000.
Jeb Homes LLC to Cynthia Lamastus, Lot 2-1, Pamela Webb subdivision, $217,000.
David Tarter to Mike and Evon Hymer, Lot 26-38, Hartland subdivision, $215,000.
Ulas and Janet Massengill to James and Barbara Roth, Lot 6, Bogle Farm, $183,000.
Casey and Shannon Wethington to Emmalee and Everett Richeson II, Lot 10 Oakwood, $165,000.
Dennette and Jerry Cain to Thang Khan Suum, Lot 120, Park Hills subdivision, $154,000.
Chase and Carly Beckner to Brian and Lauren Griffing, Lot 118, Briarwood Manor, $358,000.
Phil Brown Rentals LLC to Helen Arnold, Lot 2, minor plat book 20, page 209, $139,900.
Taibos Landing LLC to Ibrahim and Abead, Lot 30, Cedar Grove subdivision, $160,000.
James and Rebecca Melton to David and Jennifer Asp, land near Hilltopper Trail, $182,900.
Helen Arnold to Christopher Messenger, Lot 2, Greenfield Acres subdivision, $168,000.
Patrick and Shea Nelms to Rachel Michelle Bush-Chatman and T’Keyah Chatman, Lot 17, Crestwood Estates subdivision, $140,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Tamberly and Clarence Brewer Jr., Lot 7-13, Olde Stone subdivision, $135,000.
Bishop Investments LLC to Deirdre Rainville, Lot 5, Bob Hunt Addition No. 2, $111,000.
Dorothy Davis to College Flats LLC, land near Park Street, $205,440.
Charles and Anne Newton to Ernest McCoy, Lot 2, plat book 43, page 132, $88,275.
Jason and Dena Mills to Ronald and Shelia Brownlee, Lot 32, Farmgate subdivision, $144,500.
B ’N R Realty LLC to Ralph and Kimberly McCall, Lot 506, Greystone subdivision, $233,000.
Dillan and Lauren Fox to Brandon and Casey Zachary, land near Penns Chapel Road, $135,000.
Carter Hardware Co., successor by merger with Western Kentucky Drywall Supply Inc. to Bayram L. Ali and Sonya Kuychiyeva, Lot 2-5, plat book 26, page 85, $350,000.
Groves & Volkert Development Co. LLC to Michele and Charles Perry, land near Boyce Claypool Road, $245,000.
Anna Marie Bryce to Adam and Bethany Jackson, Lot 1-1, plat book 43, page 190, no tax.
Sondra Kirby to Ezra and Tanya Tarrence, land near Scottsville Road, $28,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Jessica and Clayton Higdon, Lot 35, Weatherstone subdivision, $188,400.
David Williams to David Williams, Lot 3, Shaker Mill Bend subdivision, no tax.
Clark and Katherine Higgins to Jo Hanna, Lot 4, Scottsdale Estates subdivision, $230,000.
Barbara Douglas to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, Lot 9, plat book 1, page 19, $145,520.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Curtis Johnson, Lot 535, North Ridge subdivision, $166,900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.