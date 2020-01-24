Damp and dreary will be the story to finish out the workweek. Scattered rain chances will linger under thick cloud cover, with brisk, southerly winds taking highs to the upper 40s. Conditions will be much colder Saturday – with the possibility of a few snow flakes mixing in – before breaks of sunshine return to finish the weekend. Forecast details can be found at wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 47/Low 39, Showers Likely
- Saturday: High 40/Low 34, Scattered Wintry Mix
- Sunday: High 46/Low 30, Partly Cloudy
- Monday: High 45/Low 33, Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 48/Low 32, Partly Cloudy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.