Showers and storms will be present across the region Wednesday as a cold front works through the area. Thursday will be rather dreary, complete with lingering showers and much cooler temps on the back side of the weather maker. High pressure builds in Friday and Saturday, bringing back sunshine and warmer temperatures. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 67/Low 57, showers/storms likely
- Thursday: High 60/Low 48, scattered showers
- Friday: High 71/Low 44, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 80/Low 50, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 82/Low 59, scattered showers/storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.