Scattered rain chances make for damp, dreary conditions as we finish the workweek. The good news is that improvement is expected over the weekend. Decreasing clouds will join highs in the low 50s Saturday, with ample sunshine propelling highs to near 60 degrees Sunday. For a complete forecast analysis, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 48/Low 38, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 51/Low 35, decreasing clouds
- Sunday: High 59/Low 36, partly cloudy
- Monday: High 62/Low 42, partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 51, showers and storms likely
