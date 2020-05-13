Scattered rain showers will pester southcentral Kentucky on Wednesday as a warm front slowly lifts north over the area. We should dry out Thursday, when southerly winds send temperatures catapulting to the low 80s. Another disturbance brings chances for showers and storms back into the fold Friday into the start of the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 66/Low 48, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 82/Low 54, isolated storms
- Friday: High 84/Low 64, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 85/Low 62, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 84/Low 65, scattered storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.