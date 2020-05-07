After a chilly start, sunshine and southerly winds will provide beautiful weather Thursday. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday afternoon into the evening before likely shower chances arrive by daybreak Friday. A drastic drop in temperatures will occur Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, leading to a likely frost. Protect your sensitive vegetation. For a complete forecast analysis, wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 71/Low 39, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 55/Low 49, showers likely
- Saturday: High 60/Low 32, morning frost likely
- Sunday: High 70/Low 37, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 67/Low 39, mostly sunny
