A mix of sun and clouds will be accompanied by a chill in the air Tuesday, thanks to light, northerly winds. Scattered showers will be possible as we get into the afternoon. Early readings in the 40s early should eventually climb to the low/mid-60s for highs. We’ll warm up Wednesday before another shot of colder air arrives to finish out the workweek. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 48, scattered afternoon showers
- Wednesday: High 70/Low 45, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 67/Low 49, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 60/Low 41, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 63/Low 39, mostly sunny
