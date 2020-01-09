Thursday brings increasing clouds and above-average temperatures, thanks to gusty, southerly winds. Enjoy it while you can before rain chances arrive late Thursday into Friday. Eyes will be on a vigorous cold front that’ll steamroll east through the area Friday night into Saturday. This will bring widespread rain and the potential for strong thunderstorms. For a detailed forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 62/Low 36, increasing clouds
- Friday: High 68/Low 53, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 69/Low 55, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 52/Low 38, partly sunny
- Monday: High 60/Low 42, increasing clouds
