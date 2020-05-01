Rays of sunshine will reclaim the skies Friday as winds switch direction out of the south. This should bring excellent weather to southcentral Kentucky, complete with highs near 70 degrees. Thermometers soar to the low 80s under sunshine Saturday, with shower and storm chances set to follow as we finish the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 72/Low 44, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 81/Low 49, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 80/Low 59, scattered showers/storms
- Monday: High 76/Low 54, isolated showers
- Tuesday: High 72/Low 55, scattered showers/storms
