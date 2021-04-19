Expect a dry and pleasant start to the week Monday with highs around 70. Shower chances return Tuesday night while temperatures take a nosedive on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Areas of frost will be possible Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the low-mid 30s. We gradually warm back up into 60s with dry conditions by the end of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: AM Low 43° / PM High 69° Decreasing Clouds
Tuesday: Am Low 44˚ / PM High 71˚ Sunny
Wednesday: AM Low 36˚ / PM High 52˚ Partly Sunny & Cooler
Thursday: AM Low 34˚ / PM High 60˚ Sunny
Friday: AM Low 38˚ / PM High 66˚ Partly Sunny
