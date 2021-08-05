Rays of sunshine will coincide with winds turning out of the south today, making for hotter, more humid conditions. We’ll continue to warm up Friday into the weekend, as highs rise to the lower 90s. Pop up storm chances can’t be ruled out Friday & Saturday afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 60˚ / High 87˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday Low 65˚ / High 88˚ Isolated PM Storms
Saturday Low 65˚ / High 90˚ Isolated PM Storms
Sunday Low 70˚ / High 91˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 72˚ / High 94˚ Scattered Storms