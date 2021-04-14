Clouds hang tough Wednesday as hit-and-miss rain chances continue to beleaguer the area. It’ll be colder, with highs only stretching to the low 60s. High pressure brings sunshine back for the last half of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Wednesday: Low 48˚ / High 62˚ Isolated Showers
Thursday: Low 40˚ / High 61˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 39˚ / High 63˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: Low 44˚ / High 64˚ Increasing Clouds
Sunday: Low 43˚ / High 65˚ Partly Sunny
