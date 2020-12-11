Expect increasing clouds throughout Friday, but southerly winds will keep temperatures well above normal. A passing cold front follows tonight into Saturday, bringing widespread showers and a few storms along with it. Much colder air arrives behind this weather maker, with highs only reaching the mid-40s Sunday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 65°/ Low 40° Increasing Clouds
Saturday: High 62˚/ Low 51˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Sunday: High 48˚/ Low 39˚ Scattered PM Showers
Monday: High 43˚/ Low 28˚ Isolated AM Wintry Mix
Tuesday: High 46˚/ Low 25˚ Mostly Sunny
