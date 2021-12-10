Low hanging cloud cover will join scattered rain chances Friday. Tonight, a vigorous cold front will plow east over the area, presenting the opportunity for a severe weather event. With the timing slated, please have multiple ways of being informed should any warnings be issued. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Friday Low 52˚ / High 71˚ PM Storms Likely

Saturday Low 59˚ / High 60˚ Gradual Clearing

Sunday Low 34˚ / High 51˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday Low 28˚ / High 58˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Low 38˚ / High 64˚ Partly Sunny

