Low hanging cloud cover will join scattered rain chances Friday. Tonight, a vigorous cold front will plow east over the area, presenting the opportunity for a severe weather event. With the timing slated, please have multiple ways of being informed should any warnings be issued. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 52˚ / High 71˚ PM Storms Likely
Saturday Low 59˚ / High 60˚ Gradual Clearing
Sunday Low 34˚ / High 51˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 28˚ / High 58˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 38˚ / High 64˚ Partly Sunny