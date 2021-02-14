Cloudy skies will stay locked in throughout this Valentine’s Day. A scattered wintry mix will arrive this afternoon, before picking up in intensity overnight. A second wave is anticipated Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with significant snow & ice totals not out of the question. Please exercise caution if you plan on traveling during this time. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 20˚ / High 30˚ PM Wintry Mix Likely
Monday: Low 22˚ / High 25˚ Snow Showers Likely
Tuesday: Low 15˚ / High 26˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Wednesday: Low 11˚ / High 31˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Thursday: Low 25˚ / High 37˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
