Gradually decreasing clouds will accompany a northwest wind Friday, creating cooler conditions across the region. Hit-and-miss shower/storm chances will be with us through the weekend, before more subtle conditions arrive early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 50˚ / High 65˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: Low 47˚ / High 75˚ Isolated Storms
Sunday: Low 54˚ / High 62˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: Low 39˚ / High 64˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 43˚ / High 70˚ Partly Sunny
