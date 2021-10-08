Patchy dense fog early Friday morning will make way to sunny skies. Although unlikely, we can’t rule out a stray storm chance this afternoon. Sunshine coincides with southerly winds throughout the upcoming weekend, resulting in a warming trend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 58° / High 79° Isolated PM Showers
Saturday Low 57˚ / High 82˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday Low 59˚ / High 85˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 63˚ / High 81˚ Isolated Showers
Tuesday Low 63˚ / High 81˚ Isolated Showers