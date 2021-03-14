Hit-and-miss rain showers Sunday morning will make way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A return of heavy rain and storm chances arrives tonight into Monday. Another weather maker will follow that could bring the potential for strong storms at midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 46˚ / High 57˚ Showers/Storms likely
Monday: Low 48˚ / High 67˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Tuesday: Low 51˚ / High 70˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 46˚ / High 68˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Thursday: Low 49˚ / High 58˚ Scattered AM Showers
