Hit-and-miss snow showers Saturday morning will make way for decreasing cloud cover. High temperatures should achieve the mid-40s in the afternoon. Sunshine and southerly winds will result in a nice warmup Sunday, before widespread shower and storm chances take over early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 45˚/Low 30˚ Scattered AM Snow Showers
- Sunday: High 58˚/Low 29˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 55˚/Low 48˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Tuesday: High 52˚/Low 44˚ Scattered Showers
- Wednesday: High 51˚/Low 36˚ Showers Likely
