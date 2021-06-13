Hot, muggy conditions will be with us for another day Sunday across southcentral Kentucky. With a weak cold front passing, scattered storms will be a possibility. Sunshine dominates through the early part of the week, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity set to take over Tuesday into Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http;//wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 65˚ / High 89˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 62˚ / High 84˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 58˚ / High 81˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 84˚ Mostly Sunny