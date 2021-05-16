Increasing clouds early Sunday will be followed by hit-and-miss shower/storm chances today. More prominent chances for rain will follow into the early part of the week. An active pattern will continue to plague us as multiple disturbances set their sights on our region. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 55˚ / High 75˚ Scattered PM Storms
Monday: Low 60˚ / High 78˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 61˚ / High 76˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: Low 61˚ / High 83˚ Scattered PM Storms
Thursday: Low 63˚ / High 83˚ Isolated Storms
