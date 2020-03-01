Clouds will become more numerous as we work through the first day of March. It’ll be very warm, with highs in the mid-60s. Widespread rain will enter the forecast Sunday night, with numerous chances for the wet stuff following through the middle of the workweek. This could obviously lead to flood concerns. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 66˚/Low 37˚ Increasing Clouds
- Monday: High 62˚/Low 50˚ Showers Likely
- Tuesday: High 64˚/Low 56˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 58˚/Low 45˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Thursday: High 56˚/Low 41˚ Scattered Showers
