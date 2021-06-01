Clouds will increase as we work through this Tuesday as southerly winds escort moisture in from the Gulf. This will prime our atmosphere for widespread showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, with a more summerlike pattern set to follow this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Tuesday: Low 58˚ / High 83˚ Increasing Clouds
Wednesday: Low 64˚ / High 80˚ Storms Likely
Thursday: Low 62˚ / High 77˚ Storms Likely
Friday: Low 60˚ / High 83˚ Isolated Storms
Saturday: Low 63˚ / High 85˚ Isolated Storms