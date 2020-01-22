A mix of sun and clouds will paint the sky Wednesday. Cloud cover will increase as we get into the afternoon and evening, well ahead of our next weather maker. Overcast skies appear to be the name of the game as far as the daylight hours Thursday are concerned. We may see a few showers during the afternoon, before widespread rain chances follow Thursday night into Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 42/Low 21, partly cloudy
- Thursday: High 49/Low 30, PM showers likely
- Friday: High 48/Low 38, showers likely
- Saturday: High 40/Low 34, scattered wintry mix
- Sunday: High 46/Low 35, mostly cloudy
