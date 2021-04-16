An increase in cloud cover will be accompanied by warmer temperatures Friday. This will be followed by a series of weak disturbances throughout the upcoming weekend that will bring hit-and-miss shower chances into the mix. This will be followed by drier days early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Friday: Low 39˚ / High 63˚ Increasing Clouds

Saturday: Low 44˚ / High 58˚ Isolated Showers

Sunday: Low 43˚ / High 61˚ Isolated Showers

Monday: Low 41˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: Low 42˚ / High 67˚ Mostly Sunny