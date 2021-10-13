Clouds increase Wednesday with isolated shower chances arriving this afternoon. Similar conditions will follow Thursday, before likely shower and storm chances join a passing cold front to finish out the workweek. Cooler, drier air will settle in for the weekend. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Wednesday Low 58˚ / High 82˚ Isolated PM Showers
Thursday Low 62˚ / High 81˚ Isolated PM Showers
Friday Low 65˚ / High 76˚ Storms Likely
Saturday Low 54˚ / High 67˚ Isolated AM Showers
Sunday Low 46˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny