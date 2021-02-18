A wintry mix of sleet and snow will impact the area Thursday, with additional negative impacts to travel anticipated. The snow and ice pack will be slow to thaw Friday as another jolt of arctic air arrives. This will be followed by a warming trend through the upcoming weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 25˚ / High 33˚ Wintry Mix Likely
Friday: Low 11˚ / High 25˚ Partly Cloudy
Saturday: Low 8˚ / High 34˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday: Low 23˚ / High 45˚ Partly Cloudy
Monday: Low 31˚ / High 46˚ Mostly Cloudy
