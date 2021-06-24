Sunshine is back again today along with an uptick in heat and humidity that’ll see highs rise to near 90. Pop-up storm chances Friday lead into scattered chances throughout the upcoming weekend. Our conditions will remain hot and sultry outside of those pop-up storms. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 60˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 70˚ / High 88˚ Isolated PM Storms
Saturday: Low 72˚ / High 89˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday: Low 71˚ / High 87˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 72˚ / High 86˚ Storms Likely