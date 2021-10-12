Rays of sun will paint the sky through this Tuesday. Highs will remain above average for this time of year, hitting their ceiling near 80. Isolated rain chances follow Wednesday, with more prominent rain chances following late into the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Tuesday Low 64˚ / High 80˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday Low 58˚ / High 84˚ Isolated PM Showers
Thursday Low 62˚ / High 82˚ Scattered PM Storms
Friday Low 65˚ / High 77˚ Storms Likely
Saturday Low 54˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny