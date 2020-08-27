Mostly cloudy conditions make the headline Thursday. They will be indicative of chances of showers and storms throughout the day. Despite the rain, the high will still climb to about 88 and expect it to feel muggy due to the moisture in the air. Major Hurricane Laura will bring its remnants to the region making for a likely significant rain and wind event this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: High 88°/ Low 71° Chance Showers and Storms
Friday: High 87°/ Low 74° Chance T-Storms
Saturday: High 93°/ Low 72° T-Storms
Sunday: High 81°/ Low 63° Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 82°/ Low 61° Mostly Sunny
