Mostly cloudy skies will join scattered rain chances Thursday. Rain chances will be highest this afternoon. Tonight, as temperatures tumble, we could see a transition to snow showers. With temperatures hovering right around freezing, slick spots will be possible early Friday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: High 44˚ / Low 31˚ Scattered Showers
Friday: High 40˚/ Low 31˚ Scattered AM Snow Showers
Saturday: High 39˚ / Low 27˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday: High 40˚ / Low 24˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 41˚ / Low 26˚ Partly Sunny
